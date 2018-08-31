A man was assaulted by three other men, including one who was in possession of a golf club, in a busy Dundee Street.

The victim was sitting in a white Ford Transit Connect van in Kilberry Street, Dundee on Tuesday 28 August at 20:15.

His van window was smashed with the golf club before he was assaulted and chased by the group towards Coupar Street but was not seriously injured.

Police Scotland are appealing for any witnesses between Gardner Street and Fullarton Street to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We are following a positive line of inquiry, however we would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time.

"This incident took place in a busy street in the early evening, and it is hoped there were members of the public nearby who may have seen all or part of this incident."