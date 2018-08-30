Man arrested over attack in Edinburgh nightclub
- 30 August 2018
A man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in an Edinburgh nightclub.
The incident happened in Garibaldi's on Hanover Street at about 01:30 on Saturday 21 April.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been released pending further police inquiries.
Detectives said they "would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the members of the public who supported the police appeal for information".