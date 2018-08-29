Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police are urging anyone who recognises the man in the pictures to come forward

Images have been released of a man who police want to trace after a woman was attacked in an Edinburgh nightclub.

The "distressing" incident took place in Garibaldi's on Hanover Street at about 01:30 on Saturday 21 April.

A woman was seriously assaulted and police believe the man may have information. They have urged anyone who recognises him to come forward.

The images show the man wearing a dark suit and tie, with a white shirt and dark dress shoes.

'Extremely distressing'

He is described as being white, aged in his 20s or 30s, with a slim build, short dark hair and had a well-spoken Scottish accent.

Det Con Sara McIntosh said: "This was an extremely distressing incident for the woman and an investigation has been ongoing since April.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information which may be relevant to our inquiries, to contact either us or Crimestoppers anonymously as soon as possible."