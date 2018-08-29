Image caption The incident happened at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Leith in the early hours of Monday

A man has been arrested over a reported petrol bomb attack on a Sikh temple in Edinburgh.

No-one was injured in the incident at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Leith, which happened shortly after 05:00 on Monday.

However, fire crews reported extensive smoke damage to the temple.

Police Scotland said a 49-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the suspicious fire. They have appealed for witnesses.