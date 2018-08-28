Police have launched an investigation after a Sikh temple in Edinburgh was petrol-bombed.

The incident happened at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib, which is on the corner of Mill Lane and Sheriff Brae, at 05:05.

No-one was hurt in the attack but the fire caused extensive smoke damage and investigators are still at the scene.

A committee member at the temple said a holy Sikh scripture inside the building was not damaged as it was upstairs.

Galab Singh, a committee member of the Gurdwara Sahib said: "When I heard there was a fire I had to rush here and go upstairs to check Mahraaj's saroops [the Sikh holy scripture] with my own eyes.

"I'm quite surprised at this attack, the Gurdwara Sahib enjoys a good relationship with the local community here."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh were alerted to a fire at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Sheriff Brae at around 5.05am on Tuesday 28th August.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the flames at the front door. Some of the building's interior also sustained smoke damage.

"A joint investigation is currently under way to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident."