Edinburgh's summer festival season is set to come to a close with the city's annual fireworks display.

More than 250,000 spectators are expected to attend the event, where 400,000 fireworks will be set off from Edinburgh Castle.

The fireworks will be choreographed to live music from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Monday is the final day of the Edinburgh International Festival, the Fringe and the book festival.

The Virgin Money Fireworks Concert begins at 21:00.