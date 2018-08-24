Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Tiegan Carruthers and Gregg Anderson had initially claimed that she was driving the Mazda

A woman has admitted lying about being the driver of a car that killed a pensioner in Fife.

Tiegan Carruthers, 19, had initially taken the blame for her boyfriend, Gregg Anderson, who was speeding and driving without a licence or insurance.

Linda Dunn, who was 68, died after being hit by the Mazda as she crossed Aitken Street in Leven in October 2017.

Sentence was deferred on both Carruthers and Anderson at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Anderson, from East Wemyss, admitted causing the death of Miss Dunn by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe the pedestrian crossing in Aitken Street.

He also admitted driving without insurance and a licence.

'Day of reckoning'

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice by providing false information to police stating that Carruthers was the driver in a bid to avoid detection and prosecution.

Carruthers, also from East Wemyss, admitted permitting Carruthers to drive without him having appropriate insurance.

She also admitted pretending to Direct Line Insurance that she was the driver at the time of the fatal collision, and inducing the insurer to provide her with a courtesy car through fraud and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The judge, Lord Uist, adjourned the case for the preparation of background reports on the pair and imposed driving disqualifications until their date of their sentence.

He said he would continue bail until then but added: "You should each be aware that will be the day of reckoning."

'Went into shock'

Carruthers was seen after the crash screaming and crying and saying she was "going to jail".

The dental nurse told police she was driving in blinding sunlight and said: "I couldn't see anything. Then she hit off the bonnet first, then the windscreen, then off.

"I went into shock and my partner grabbed the wheel and pulled the car to the side."

Carruthers later told her insurer: "The police have already told me it's not my fault and there's nothing for me to worry about, but I'm not going to get charged with anything against me.

"It's a complete accident and the lady walked out in front of me."

Anderson, who was driving at nearly double the 20 mph speed limit, told police: "Tiegan was driving slowly perhaps at 20 mph or less because the sun was very low and dazzling."

He said that after the collision she could not open her door so he climbed over and opened it and got out "her side".

However, the court heard when police began examining CCTV from the area, they realised that Anderson had been driving the Mazda car.

Anderson's defence advocate, Iain Paterson, said it was appreciated that his client would receive "a significant custodial sentence".

However, Carruthers' defence counsel, Tim Niven Smith, argued that custody was not inevitable for his client who was a teenage first offender.