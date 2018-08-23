Image copyright Google

Police have launched a search after a pile of women's clothing was found abandoned on an East Lothian beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm on Wednesday after discovering the garments at Gullane beach at 17:25.

The caller feared someone had gone into the water after finding the pile of folded clothing, just north of Muirfield golf course, with no owner.

There was a khaki M&S jacket with flowers on the right side, a red M&S long-sleeved T-shirt and red shoes.

The shoes were leather with laces and white soles.

A search of the beach was carried out by officers, a dog unit and the coastguard but no-one was found.

Sgt Crawford Laing, of Police Scotland, appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

He said: "While we have had no reports of any missing women wearing clothing such as this, we will continue to conduct local enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"There may be a perfectly simple explanation for these items being left on the beach and anyone who knows who they belong to is asked to come forward."