Image caption The shortlist includes Kieran Hodgson - nominated for the third time - for his show, '75

The shortlist for this year's Edinburgh Comedy Awards has been revealed.

It includes Kieran Hodgson - nominated for the third time - for his show, '75.

Among the other six nominees for best comedy show are Ahir Shah, Alex Edelman, Felicity Ward, Glenn Moore, Larry Dean and Rose Matafeo.

The prize money for best comedy show is £10,000 with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner. They will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday.

Ciarán Dowd, Maisie Adam, Olga Koch, Sara Barron, Sarah Keyworth and Sindhu Vee have secured nominations for best newcomer.

Nica Burns, director of the awards, said: "A truly international shortlist of extremely talented funny comedians for Best Comedy Show, with female stand-ups dominating an outstanding Best Newcomer shortlist for the first time in the history of the awards.

"Between them, they cover every aspect of contemporary life from why Britain voted to stay in the EU in 1975, to family, personal relationships, love, sex in your 20s, gender and sexual identity, living with your in-laws and being the only Jew at a meeting of the far-right."