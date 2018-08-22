Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Bear the dog was given water after being rescued by firefighters

Firefighters have rescued a small dog that was trapped in an underground rabbit warren in West Lothian by listening for his heartbeat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service located the pet after the alarm was raised on Monday lunchtime.

The dog - named Bear - was trapped for four hours beneath a field opposite the Linlithgow Leisure Centre.

Firefighters used specialist equipment designed to detect survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.

Once they picked up the sound of his heartbeat they were able to dig down and rescue him.

The dog - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Yorkshire Terrier - has now been reunited with his owner.

Alan Roy, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service watch manager, said: "This was certainly one of our most unusual callouts.

"The crew initially tried to find the dog by digging into the field without success but we were determined not to give up on this brave little animal.

"The life detector listening equipment is used in urban search and rescue situations where we try to locate people in collapsed buildings.

"Using a series of sequences we were able to pinpoint the approximate location of Bear who was stuck down one of the rabbit warrens.

"We dug down and were able to retrieve the dog who appeared a bit bewildered but in good health.

"It was crucial we acted as quick as possible so the animal didn't injure itself.

"He was hydrated with water after his ordeal and after some cuddles from the crew and his owner he looked set to go chasing the rabbits again."