Woman seriously hurt in Arthur's Seat fall in Edinburgh

  • 21 August 2018
Holyrood Park

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after falling at one of Edinburgh's most famous landmarks.

The woman was walking on Arthur's Seat when she fell near St Anthony's Chapel just after 13:00.

Emergency services said they reached the casualty by about 14:00 and she was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

