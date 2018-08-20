Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Kevin Cowley pleaded guilty to a charge of indecently assaulting the girl at a caravan site in East Lothian

A man who attacked a teenager when he was an overnight guest of her family has been jailed for four years.

Kevin Cowley, 57, from Easthouses, Midlothian, was originally charged with raping the 15-year-old girl.

However, he pleaded guilty to a charge of indecently assaulting her at a caravan site in East Lothian on 21 May 2017.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Cowley he would be on the sex offenders register indefinitely following his conviction.

Lord Boyd said at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You gave no explanation for your behaviour but it is clear it was for your own sexual gratification.

"It is clear this had a traumatic and lasting effect on your victim."

Extremely distressed

Cowley attacked the girl as she was sleeping.

The court heard he had been out drinking in the Leith area of Edinburgh and spent about £100 on alcohol before contacting the victim's family asking to be picked up and to spend the night at their home.

The girl went to her bedroom and fell asleep but woke up to find Cowley leaning over her.

Advocate depute Lynsey MacDonald said: "The victim could smell a strong smell of alcohol from the accused's breath.

"She does not know what happened in the period before she awoke."

The girl panicked and got out of bed and pushed her attacker out of her way as she ran to her parents' room screaming.

She was said to be extremely distressed, crying and complaining of pain.

Her mother stayed with her while her father went and confronted Cowley who was told to wait while the police were called.

Defence solicitor advocate Brian Gilfedder said: "He was drinking heavily before this incident which may have affected his judgement.

"It appears this was an impulsive and completely out-of-character incident."