Image copyright Google Image caption The men were attacked in Craigour Drive, near Craigour Terrace

Two men have been injured and robbed in a racist street attack in Edinburgh.

The victims, aged 39 and 41, were assaulted in Craigour Drive in the south side of the city at about 21:20 on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old suffered injuries to his face and hand while the older man sustained a hand injury.

Police said racist comments were made during the attack. Two male suspects were seen running towards Craigour Terrace.

Both are white, about 5ft 8in tall and aged between 25 and 30 with medium builds.

The first man had short brown hair and a brown beard and was wearing a white T-shit and grey trousers.

The second was also wearing a white T-shirt.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger said: "This was a racially-motivated assault and robbery that left two men with injuries.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspects in the area to contact police immediately."