Teenager charged over suspicious fire in Midlothian

  • 17 August 2018

A teenager has been charged in connection with a fire that caused about £50,000 worth of damage in Midlothian.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a business in Mayshade Park, Dalkeith, at about 04:20 on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 31 August.

