Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali's family released pictures of him in hospital in Edinburgh after the attack

A teenager has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in detention for attempting to murder a Syrian refugee.

Sean Gorman, 18, stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, six times in the attack in an Edinburgh hostel on 3 May, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Gorman, who admitted the racially aggravated attack, will be supervised for four years after his release.

Judge Lord Woolman said the "frenzied" assault had caused Mr Ali "serious physical and psychological harm".

Gorman will begin his sentence when he has finished serving 169 days of a previous sentence, from 2017, for assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

Further surgery

The court heard that Gorman had drunk most of a litre bottle of vodka and taken ecstasy and cocaine, and was described as being "hyper" before the attack.

Mr Ali was stabbed after complaining about loud music which prevented him from sleeping in the hostel in Upper Gilmore Place.

Lord Woolman said: "The attack has caused Mr Ali serious physical and psychological harm.

"He cannot work. He can only take short walks with the aid of a walking stick. He awaits further surgery."

The judge told Gorman he had carried out a "frenzied attack" on a stranger.

"You stabbed him six times, five times in the upper chest - but you would have been a threat to anyone you came across that night," he said.

Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali after his surgery

Speaking after the case, Mr Ali's lawyer Aamer Anwar welcomed the sentence.

He added: "Shabaz's father Silvan Ali welcomes the significant sentence imposed today by Lord Woolman and the message sent out to violent racists like Sean Gorman.

"On May 3, Sean Gorman and his gang of thugs racially abused and threatened Shabaz Ali and his female cousin as he tried to protect her.

"He shouted 'why don't you go back to your own country'. Shabaz Ali is a 25-year-old Kurdish man who sought sanctuary in Scotland having escaped ISIS who murdered nine members of his family in Syria.

"Sean Gorman went onto attack him stabbing him six times in the chest and back. He was lucky to survive and it is likely he will never fully recover.

"Shabaz Ali is lucky to be alive."

Security button

Mr Ali, who fled to Scotland five years ago with his family, had been working as a barber and living in the hostel while he looked for a new home.

Gorman had been visiting the hostel when the attack took place.

Mr Ali had gone to one of the rooms to complain about the noise, and found Gorman inside.

In an interview with BBC Scotland, Mr Ali said Gorman had told him to "go back to your country".

Mr Ali pressed the button for security, but Gorman pulled out a lock-knife.

"He said if you don't go to your room I will stab you, but I was scared to go to my room because I thought he wanted to kill me in the room because there is no CCTV in the room," he said.

'Appalling' language

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Gorman admitted racially-aggravated attempted murder, as well as causing racially-aggravated alarm to another woman in the hostel.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger, of Police Scotland, said: "Gorman used appalling racist language before perpetrating significant violence against the victim, who was left fighting for his life.

"I cannot condemn the circumstances of this case strongly enough. Edinburgh thrives on diversity and Gorman's actions do not in any way reflect the values of our city.

"Significant support has been shown across the capital for the victim and his family, which is far more representative of the strength of inclusivity across our communities."

He welcomed the sentence and said that the force's thoughts remained with Mr Ali and his family.