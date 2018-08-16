A man is to stand trial charged with trying to kill and sexually assault a four-year-old girl.

William McArthur, 35, denies the crimes which are said to have occurred at different locations, including Armadale in West Lothian.

It is claimed he attempted to murder the child between October 2017 and January this year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Dorrian fixed a trial for November in Edinburgh.

The charge includes accusations Mr McArthur bit the girl and "did inflict blunt force trauma" by means unknown.

He faces a separate allegation that - between the same dates - he also sexually attacked the girl.

Rape charges

McArthur also faces a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Prosecutors state, amongst other claims, that he told a woman the girl was hurt by "accidental means".

Make-up is said to have been put on the child to hide any injuries.

McArthur also faced a number of other charges including the rape of two women, assaulting a one year-old boy and brandishing a knife at a six year-old girl.

Donald Findlay QC, defending, tendered not guilty pleas on his behalf.