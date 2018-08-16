Image copyright Bonhams

A bottle of the most expensive whisky in the world is to go under the hammer at auction in Edinburgh.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60-year-old will be put up for sale at Bonhams Whisky Sale on 3 October.

It is estimated at £700,000-900,000. The whisky was in a vat for 60 years from 1926 before being bottled.

Macallan commissioned pop artists Peter Blake and Valerio Adami to design labels for a limited edition of 24 bottles -12 Adami and 12 of Blake.

The bottle is in a specially-commissioned cabinet, or tantalus. It was bought by the vendor direct from the Macallan distillery for an undisclosed sum in 1994.

Another bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 was sold at Bonhams Hong Kong in May this year for a world-record-breaking price of £814,081 (HK$8,636,250).

It is the most ever paid for a bottle of Scotch whisky at public auction.

At the same sale, Bonhams also sold a bottle of The Macallan Peter Blake 1926 60-year-old for £751,703 (HK$7,962,500).

Although 12 bottles of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 were produced, it is not known how many of them still exist.

One is said to have been destroyed in an earthquake in Japan in 2011, and it is believed at least one of them has been opened and consumed.

Martin Green, Bonhams Whisky specialist in Edinburgh, said: "The Macallan 1926 60-year-old has been described as the holy grail of whisky.

"Its exceptional rarity and quality puts it in a league of its own, and the world's most serious whisky collectors will wait patiently for many years for a bottle to come onto the market. It is a great honour to be offering this amazingly rare whisky at our Edinburgh sale."