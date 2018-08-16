Image caption The man died at the scene in Brunswick Road in Edinburgh

A 44-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a man in the days prior to his death in Edinburgh.

The man was found unconscious in the street at the junction of Montgomery Place and Brunswick Road at about 01:00 on Friday.

The 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Police said his death is being treated as unexplained.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are carrying out further inquiries following the death of a man in the Leith area of the city.

"Emergency services were contacted at around 1am on Friday 10 August after the 51-year-old was found unconscious in the street at the junction of Montgomery Place and Brunswick Road.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances, which include police activity in the area.

"A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on the deceased in the days prior to his death."