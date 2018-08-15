A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire at an Edinburgh garage which left another man seriously injured.

Firefighters pulled the man from the flames at 02:40 on Sunday after they were called to the building, behind a row of shops in Moredun Park Street.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, is understood to have been in the building when it collapsed.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately.

Locals have suggested motorbike gangs were involved in the incident.

'Surrounding area'

Ch Insp Murray Starkey said: "The building collapsed affecting neighbouring properties, and my officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries and to ensure that the public remain safe and do not enter the site.

"A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries continues to be treated for those injuries.

"We are working with our partners, including the local authority and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, to safely clear the site and return the surrounding area to normality as quickly as possible."