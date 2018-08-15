Police are appealing for witnesses after almost 20 cars were vandalised in the centre of Edinburgh.

The incidents took place between 01:45 and 05:15 on Monday in Brandfield Street, Fowler Terrace and Upper Grove Place in Fountainbridge.

A total of 17 cars had their windows smashed, bodywork dented, or had attempts made to smash their windows.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry, and said that other vehicles may have been damaged.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and have appealed for information.

Insp Scott Richardson said: "This is a shocking amount of vandalism and the sheer scale of the damage caused is completely unacceptable. This damage has caused inconvenience and upset to a large number of residents.

"I would appeal to anyone in the area whose vehicle has been damaged, and who has not yet reported it to police, to do so as soon as they can.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen anything to come forward."