Investigation launched after man dies in Leith street
- 13 August 2018
The death of a man found unconscious in an Edinburgh street is being treated as unexplained by police.
Emergency services were called to West Montgomery Place in Leith at about 01:00 on Friday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.