Investigation launched after man dies in Leith street

  • 13 August 2018
West Montgomery Place Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died at the scene in West Montgomery Place in Edinburgh

The death of a man found unconscious in an Edinburgh street is being treated as unexplained by police.

Emergency services were called to West Montgomery Place in Leith at about 01:00 on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

