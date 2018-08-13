Image copyright Phil Miller, The Herald Image caption The barriers block views of Edinburgh Castle

The leader of Edinburgh City Council has ordered the removal of controversial hoardings blocking views to Edinburgh Castle.

Adam McVey said he had told officers to take the high black screens around Princes Street Gardens down as soon as possible.

He tweeted: "This is public space and these are public views.

"Ticketed events cannot put up barriers which are to the detriment of the city."

Mr McVey said he had asked for a guarantee that the screens would not be erected for any future events in the city centre park.

The gardens are playing host to the Summer Sessions series of concerts between 6 and 19 August, including performances by Sir Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Kasabian, Bastille and Brian Wilson.

The screens had sparked anger among some residents and politicians in the city, with concerns local people and tourists were being disadvantaged as the public space is blocked off for commercial events.

Green MSP Andy Wightman welcomed Mr McVey's announcement, having previously highlighted the gardens are common land.