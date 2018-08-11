Image copyright Google Image caption The woods border a housing estate

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found in woodland in Fife.

The alarm was raised about 11:00 on Saturday at Calais Muir woods, near Nightingale Place, in Duloch, Dunfermline.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the death of the 39-year-old were at an early stage.

But the force added that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Det Chief Insp John Anderson said: "There will be a uniformed presence in the area to allow the investigation to take place and we thank members of the public for their patience."