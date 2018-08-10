A man is being treated by emergency services following a collision between a car and a van in East Lothian.

The crash happened on the A1 northbound at the Dunglass Bridge Belhaven junction, near Dunbar, at 14:10.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed between Spott Road and Thistly Cross roundabout.

Details of any injuries are not known at this stage. The Scottish Ambulance Service and The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

Image copyright Lucy Whyte Image caption The collision happened on the A1 northbound at Dunglass Bridge at the Belhaven Junction