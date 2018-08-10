CCTV appeal over Edinburgh attack

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police investigating an attack on two people in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they believe can help with their inquiry.

A woman was walking in Fountainbridge just after midnight on 27 May when she was approached by a man, who then assaulted her.

Another man intervened, but was also attacked. He was left with a serious facial injury.

Police said the attacker then made off towards Slateford.

Detectives are now keen to trace a man captured on CCTV footage, who they believe can help with the inquiry.

Det Con Kevin Walls said: "This was a violent and unprovoked assault on one woman and a man who came to her assistance, and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the suspect.

"The man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation and anyone who can help us identify him should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to this inquiry should also get in touch."