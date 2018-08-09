Image caption Marie Walker's family described her as a "wonderful caring woman"

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a flat in Edinburgh.

Marie Walker, 61, was found dead after police were called to the property on Pennywell Road, on Tuesday morning.

A man was also found at the flat with serious injuries, and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said a 62-year-old man had now been charged with Ms Walker's murder.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

In a statement Ms Walker's family described her as a "wonderful caring woman who loved her family more than anything".

Det Insp Susan Balfour of the Major Investigation Team, who is leading the police inquiry, said: "We recognise that this incident was of great shock to the local community.

"We are satisfied this is an isolated matter and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."