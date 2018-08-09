Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

A major public consultation into radical plans to reduce air pollution in Edinburgh could see the city's main shopping streets pedestrianised and the introduction of traffic-free days.

One of the ideas is also for vehicles to be able to "go to, but not through" the city centre.

A restructuring of the city would also see widened pavements and improved public spaces.

Councillors will decide whether to give the consultation the go-ahead later.

It would begin in September and last eight weeks.

'Hugely significant'

Lesley Macinnes, the city council's transport convener, said: "This prospectus is a truly ambitious document which is bound to generate some lively debate right across the city about what kind of place we want Edinburgh to be.

"It's a powerful opportunity to make some really transformational changes to our city centre and town centres for the benefit of everyone who lives and works in, or visits them.

"Frankly, the status quo is just not an option anymore. As a council we are serious about tackling poor air quality, reducing congestion and making it as easy as possible to get around Edinburgh, especially by walking, cycling and public transport."

Karen Doran, the council's transport vice convener, added: "The ideas in this hugely significant consultation have come from a series of workshops held in the spring with a huge range of organisations and interest groups, including transport providers.

"We're very pleased to have been awarded more than £750,000 from Sustrans to help us progress what is sure to be one of the most far-reaching revamps of the Capital's city centre and town centres in many, many years."

Sustrans Scotland deputy director Grace Martin said: "We are very encouraged by the proposals laid out in the council's city centre transformation report.

"It is fantastic to see our capital city developing solutions to make the city a better place for people to live, work and visit."

She added: "We are particularly pleased to be able to support a vision of more walking and cycling with funding through our infrastructure and behaviour change programmes.

"By making it easier and safer to travel around on foot and bike, improving air quality and creating more attractive and dynamic public spaces, the proposals set out how Edinburgh can grow and prosper.

Joseph Carter, head of British Lung Foundation Scotland, said: "Poor air quality must be recognised for what it is - a major public health crisis.

"Reducing the level of noxious pollutants in Edinburgh's air must be a priority in the coming years.

"The publication of these proposals brings additional clarity on the council's approach to reduce emissions from the most polluting vehicles and encourage active travel."

He added: "We want to see ambitious proposals for the low emission zone and we will be urging councillors to take the bold steps needed to ensure that everyone in Edinburgh can breathe easier in the years to come."