A former Downing Street aide has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in a car in Edinburgh.

Mark Adams allegedly carried out the sex attack in Regent Road last August.

The 56-year-old ex-private secretary to former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors claim the woman was initially asleep in the parked car as well as being under the influence of alcohol.

It is stated she was "incapable of giving or with-holding consent".

The charge alleges that, after she had woken, Mr Adams took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Simon Whyte, defending, told the court he was not ready for a trial to be set.

Judge Lady Stacey instead set a further hearing due to take place next month.

Bail for Mr Adams, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, was continued.

Mr Adams, a former civil servant, worked for the government for six years in the 1990s.