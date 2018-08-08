Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in Edinburgh

  • 8 August 2018
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh.

The pedestrian was hit at 22:40 on Tuesday at the corner of The Pleasance and The Cowgate.

Police Scotland said the driver stopped to help the woman.

