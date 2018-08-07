Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police investigating death of woman at Edinburgh flat

  • 7 August 2018
Pennywell Road Image copyright Alan Simpson

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an Edinburgh flat.

Officers were called to Pennywell Road at about 10:00 and discovered the woman dead.

Police Scotland said, at this stage, they are treating her death as unexplained.

An injured man was also found in the property and is being treated in hospital.

