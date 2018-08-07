Image copyright Police Scotland

The police watchdog has described the actions of firearms officers who forced one man out of his home and others out of cars at gunpoint as "entirely unwarranted".

Officers pointed guns at 11 people on three separate occasions over a 90-minute period in Edinburgh last summer.

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner has recommended the officers apologise to several people.

The police were acting on information received from an unidentified caller.

In one of a series of linked incidents on 22 July 2017, three young men found in a car park beside an apparently abandoned car were told to face a wall by officers pointing assault rifles at them.

Another man, later found not to be connected, was awoken at his flat by officers pointing guns at him.

The report said the detention and searching of a number of people appears to have been unjustified, and there were failures in the authorisation procedure for armed officers.

The Commissioner Kate Frame said: "While these were fast moving events which related to a number of significant issues, it resulted in four armed response vehicles and nine firearms officers being deployed on seven occasions and police pointing their guns at eleven people on three separate occasions over a period of less than an hour and a half.

"A number of these people were detained and searched on the strength, principally of allegations made by an unidentifiable male and this action in a number of instances appears to have been entirely unwarranted.

"The recommendations have already been discussed with Police Scotland and I know that senior officers have already taken steps to implement some of my recommendations."