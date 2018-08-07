Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was directed to stop by the two men at Old Perth Road near Cowdenbeath

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after a motorist was stopped by two men impersonated police in Fife.

The incident happened as the 36-year-old woman was driving along Old Perth Road near Cowdenbeath on 2 August.

Police said the men, who were driving a Vauxhall Corsa, directed the women to stop by flashing their headlights then told her they were police officers.

They then tried to engage her in conversation before she realised they were not police and drove off.

'Removing herself'

Police said the woman had been driving towards Cowdenbeath from Kelty at about 18:10 when the navy blue Corsa directed her to stop.

Police said genuine police officers would always produce identification

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the men and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sgt Paul Cochrane said: "The woman did the absolutely right thing in this instance by removing herself from these men and contacting police to report her concerns.

"I want to stress that if you are stopped by genuine police officers at any time, they will produce identification and explain fully the reason for you being stopped.

"Members of the public should remain vigilant and should they also be stopped in a similar manner by anyone claiming to be an officer, but not in uniform, or in possession of appropriate ID then leave the area immediately before reporting the matter to police immediately."