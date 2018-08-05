Woman pedestrian injured by motorbike in Edinburgh
- 5 August 2018
A woman pedestrian has sustained serious leg injuries after being struck by a motorbike in Edinburgh.
The collision took place on Leith Walk, near its junction with Jane Street, at about 00:40 and involved the 22-year-old and a Kawasaki bike.
The woman is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to road traffic offences.