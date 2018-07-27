Image copyright Google

A teenage boy has been charged by police following a serious assault on a Good Samaritan in Edinburgh.

A 37-year-old was attacked on Princes Street, at the bus stop opposite Marks and Spencer, at about 22:35 on Monday after he challenged youths who were intimidating some people.

He sustained serious injuries to his face and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A 14-year-old will now be reported to the Children's Reporter.

Det Con John Dunn, of Police Scotland, said they were "not seeking anyone else in connection with this".

He said: "This attack left a man with a number of facial injuries and requiring stitches.

"We've been conducting a robust investigation since and have received a significant response from the public, which we're very grateful for."