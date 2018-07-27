Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jason Easton (right) is the IBO Intercontinental Super-lightweight champion

A boxer has been ordered to go to anger management classes and given a community payback order for a "violent and frightening attack" in Edinburgh.

Jason Easton, 26, was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and pay Andrew Raeburn £500 in compensation for the attack in July last year.

The IBO Intercontinental Super-lightweight champion punched Mr Raeburn in Market Street after a night out.

Mr Easton pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Raeburn to his severe injury.

He was sentenced at at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Hit head

The court heard Mr Raeburn had been out with two friends when at about 03:30 he was attacked and left with serious head and facial injuries.

Defence solicitor Nigel Bruce told Sheriff Donald Corke that Mr Raeburn had been punched once, fell and hit his head on the pavement and was unconscious.

The solicitor said the end result of the punch had been unintended and Easton had afterwards put Mr Raeburn in the recovery position.

Mr Bruce said: "At that time he was a professional boxer and has a good future ahead of him if you do decide not to send him to prison."

The defence solicitor said his client had been suspended from the sport by the British Boxing Board of Control until the outcome of the case was decided.

He said Easton had a girlfriend and son and was currently working as a roofer, earning £10 an hour.

The social work report recommended a community payback order which would allow Easton to go on with his boxing career.

Sheriff Corke said the attack had started with an exchange of words between two groups in the early hours of the morning.

The sheriff said the consequences of that had been unfortunate and unforeseeable.

Alcohol was no excuse, he added.