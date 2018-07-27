Image copyright Keli Thomson Image caption The garden mess which incensed the neighbours

An Edinburgh tenement block has turned into passive-aggressive warzone after notes left about rubbish in the garden went viral.

After Keli Thomson's bathroom floor collapsed, emergency work was carried out to replace and renovate her bathroom.

Unable to get a skip, her landlord had the rubble, rubbish and old bath left in the small front garden until it could be removed after his holiday.

But 24-year-old Keli was left with an annoyed neighbour on her hands and came home one day to a note on her front door demanding she deal with the mess herself.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The original note

Keli told the BBC's Stephen Jardine programme: "I've lived there six years and before that it was my gran's flat so I've known the area for a long time. So I've known the neighbours a while and get on with them pretty well.

"I was playing a wedding gig with my wedding band in Aberdeen so I stayed over the night and drove home the next morning and I was made aware of this note.

"I was in a bit of a bad mood that day. I wanted to reply to make a joke of it and make them realise they were being ridiculous."

Keli, a musician & frontwoman of The Painting Rockets, grabbed some paper and penned her reply.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Keli's reply to the note went viral

She wrote: "Thank you for making me aware of the rubbish in my garden! I had no idea, but your passive-aggressive threatening note made me notice - HORAY!!

"Just to inform you, my bathroom floor was sinking so got done in an emergency with no skip - bummer for you, right?"

"Landlord is currently using my rent money sunning in Italy (jealous) whilst I deal with this, so sadly, until his return, no rubbish will be moved."

Image copyright Keli Thomson Image caption Keli Thomson felt she had to reply to the note

The handwritten four-page note continued: "I'm so glad you wrote to be honest, because now I know that someone else is concerned about the welfare of the garden (which no one else has helped with in the six years I've lived here).

"Next time, it may be useful to knock on my door and discuss our methods of how to keep the garden tidy ALL year around, together! Pop round any time.

"Also, if you contact the council, please let them know I'm still waiting for a recycling bin."

After sharing her note on Twitter, thinking she might make her friends laugh, the note went viral.

Twitter followers sat back to watch updates as the situation escalated and the notes became ever-so-slightly more threatening.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The situation has escalated, but Keli has become a social media sensation

Her post has received more than 15,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets.

Keli revealed around six notes have gone back and forwards in the past five days.

Other neighbours have started adding their thoughts and Keli's flat has become a tourist attraction.

"I'm with the band in Germany at the moment but the last I heard, people were taking selfies outside my flat and posting them on Twitter with the hashtag #Notegate.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The fires service has been notified: The latest note was sent to Keli

She joked: "My landlord thinks the whole thing is hilarious and he used to be a fireman so he is going to thank them for bringing his friends round."

Keli thinks the angry neighbour is from the block next door. Her friendly neighbours are also trying to solve the mystery of who is leaving the notes.

She said: "We have a suspicion. The notes keep being left outside the flat rather than inside the building. We think it's a neighbour in the building next door."

While Keli is enjoying the camaraderie that has come from the situation, she maintains the situation will be resolved when the mess is cleared.

But she is happy to keep people entertained in the meantime.

She said; "I think people can relate to this, we've all had neighbours like this who are too scared to come and talk to us.

"But I keep saying all they have to do is come and talk to me and have a cup of tea and we can sort it out."