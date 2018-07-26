Image caption Lever pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

A burglar has admitted breaking into an Edinburgh house before being restrained by an elderly neighbour who tied his wrists behind his back with a belt.

Kevin Lever, 43, pleaded guilty to breaking into the house in the Grange on 13 July, stealing £30 and attempting to steal a laptop and urn.

A 73-year-old neighbour found the thief in the house after seeing a light on.

The 82-year old owner was in a care home at the time.

Lever pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Gloved hand

Fiscal Depute, Rachel Aedy, told Sheriff Alison Stirling that the 73-year-old neighbour had gone to check the house around midnight on 12 July and saw lights on.

The rear door was ajar and a glass panel smashed. When he went upstairs, he found two plastic bags in the corridor, one contained a laptop and the other an urn. The fiscal said the urn held the remains of the 82-year old woman's dead husband.

Ms Aedy said Lever, who had just been released from a four-month prison sentence, appeared startled when the neighbour appeared.

When the police arrived, they found Lever restrained with the belt. He had a glove on one hand and a sock on the other.

The neighbour told them £30 to pay window cleaners was missing from its envelope. The notes were found in Lever's possession.

Sheriff Stirling deferred sentence on Lever for reports. She told him: "It seems to me what you need is some sort of support, but that may be after having served a substantial prison sentence".