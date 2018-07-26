Two armed men who threatened to chop a heavily pregnant woman and her partner into bits during a raid on their Edinburgh home have been jailed.

Colin Lindsay, 22, from Edinburgh, and Kevin Tully, 31, of no fixed abode, also admitted terrorising a couple in their 60s in their Currie home.

Lindsay was jailed for 10-and-a-half years and Tully was jailed for nine years after earlier pleading guilty.

The OAPs were robbed on 11 February and the other couple on 12 February.

Threatened with knives

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland told Lindsay and Tully: "This court takes a very serious view of your conduct.

Members of the public should not have their homes invaded in this way. These were terrifying ordeals."

Lindsay and Tully forced entry in Currie in the early hours of Sunday 11 February, disturbing the occupants and stealing cash and jewellery.

They threatened the couple with knives and the woman was hit over the head with a blunt object and required hospital treatment.

The following day he pair entered a house in The Wisp, forcing the occupants to hand over jewellery, electronics and cash.

They again threatened the couple with knives.

Det Insp Graham Grant said: "These were extremely frightening attacks on two couples in their own homes.

"The bravery they displayed when confronted by these thugs shouting orders and brandishing machetes and knuckledusters is truly outstanding, and it is partly thanks to the very detailed accounts they were able to give whilst under immense stress that we were able to identify the offenders so quickly.

"I would also commend the officers who worked on this case for their efforts in swiftly tracing and arresting these men and presenting a case which saw them admit their guilt in court."