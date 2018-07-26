Two arrests after Fife motorway disturbance
- 26 July 2018
Two people have been arrested in connection with what police called "a disturbance" on a Fife motorway.
Officers had been called to the M90 near Dunfermline at about 19:45 on Wednesday. The police response included "specialist resources".
A male teenager, aged 17, and a 27-year-old man were arrested.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing and officers would like to hear from any witnesses who have not spoken to them.