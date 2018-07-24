A cyclist who crashed into a pedestrian in Edinburgh leaving her with a head injury is being sought by police.

Although the cyclist, thought to be in his 30s, stopped after the accident, he failed to leave contact details and police now wish to speak to him.

The collision happened between Gayfield Square and London Road at about 19:25 on Monday.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses. The pedestrian was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.