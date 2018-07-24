Image copyright Google

A 37-year-old woman has died after her car crashed on the M8 in West Lothian.

The accident happened at about 22:45 on Monday on the M8 motorway between junctions 2 and 3 near Livingston.

A blue Ford Mondeo travelling east left the road about a mile before junction 2, ending up in a field. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for six-and-a-half hours for a police investigation. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

PC Phil Dickson, of Police Scotland, said: "Sadly this collision has resulted in a woman losing her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We're eager to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would appeal to any drivers using the M8 motorway last night and who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the incident, or who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible."