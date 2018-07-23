Image copyright Google Image caption The confrontation started on Main Street in Davidson Mains

A Polish teenager has been left seriously injured after a racist gang attack in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old was confronted by at least 10 youths after getting off a bus with two friends at about 23:30 on Saturday in Davidson Mains.

The teenager and a 20-year-old Polish man were racially abused before an altercation took place.

The younger man challenged the group and followed them before being attacked from behind.

When he fell to the ground on The Green, the assault continued.

He received treatment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for a serious facial injury and cuts to his head and arm.

Det Con Gavin Howat from Corstorphine Police Station urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "In addition to the serious assault, the victim and one his friends were subjected to racial abuse and we will not tolerate any such offences.

"Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact police immediately."