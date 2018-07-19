Teenager admits murder bid on Syrian refugee in Edinburgh
An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.
Sean Gorman stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, on 3 May in Upper Gilmore Place.
Mr Ali was stabbed six times, mainly in the chest, and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Gorman will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.