Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali's family released pictures of him in hospital in Edinburgh after the attack

An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.

Sean Gorman stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, on 3 May in Upper Gilmore Place.

Mr Ali was stabbed six times, mainly in the chest, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Gorman will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Image copyright Sivan Ali Image caption Shabaz Ali after his surgery