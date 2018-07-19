Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager admits murder bid on Syrian refugee in Edinburgh

  • 19 July 2018
Shabaz Ali Image copyright Positive Action in Housing
Image caption Shabaz Ali's family released pictures of him in hospital in Edinburgh after the attack

An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.

Sean Gorman stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, on 3 May in Upper Gilmore Place.

Mr Ali was stabbed six times, mainly in the chest, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Gorman will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Image copyright Sivan Ali
Image caption Shabaz Ali after his surgery
Image caption Mr Ali was stabbed in Upper Gilmore Place in Edinburgh

