Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in happened at an army cadet hall

Police have recovered imitation firearms which were stolen from an Army Cadet Hall in Newport-on-Tay.

Three firearms, made to look like SA80 rifles, were stolen in early May along with cash and other training items from the building in Victoria Street.

Police said the equipment does not function as a firearm and is used for training purposes only.

The firearms and training equipment were found by police on 15 July in the outskirts of the town.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The imitation guns are designed to look like SA80 rifles

Det Insp Chris Mill, from Police Scotland said: "Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries to locate this equipment and I am very pleased that we have been able to recover the firearms.

"I would like to reassure the local community that all of the training equipment has been recovered, and we are following a positive line of inquiry."