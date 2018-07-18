Man dies after crashing into railway bridge in Fife
18 July 2018
A motorist has died after crashing into a railway bridge in Fife.
The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident on the A921 near Kirkcaldy at about 07:00.
He was driving a Volkswagen Polo, travelling north, when he crashed into the bridge.
The road is currently closed at the junction with the B923 and the public are advised to avoid the area, where possible. Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.