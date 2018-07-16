Armed police and ambulances descended on a house near a Midlothian school following a call about someone being seen with a gun.

The armed officers were deployed to the property near Beeslack Community High School in Penicuik after the call was received at about 08:55 on Monday .

However, it turned out to be a "false alarm with good intent", police said.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said there was no threat to the public.