Police in Edinburgh have said they want to trace a person who may have seen or spoken with a man who died after falling from George IV Bridge.

A 22-year-old man was found in the Cowgate at about 02:45 on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 02:45 on Wednesday.

Officers said he had been seen on the bridge 20 minutes earlier.

They said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, but they want witnesses to come forward.

The man who died was wearing a light coloured t-shirt, trousers and carrying a bag with a shoulder strap.

A report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Grant Johnston, of Police Scotland, said: "Firstly, I'd like to offer my deepest sympathies to this man's family and we are providing them with all the necessary support and assistance they need.

"While we do not believe this death is in any way suspicious, we would like to trace a person who may have seen or spoken with the man prior to his death, as it will help us establish exactly what happened.

"I would like to stress that this person has done nothing wrong and we simply wish to speak with them as part of our inquiries."