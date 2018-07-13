Jazz festival kicks off in Edinburgh
- 13 July 2018
The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival has begun.
Now in its 40th year, the event got under way with music from the New Orleans based Soul Brass Band.
There are 140 gigs planned over the event's duration, with a particular focus this year on young musicians.
The Mardi Gras and Edinburgh Festival Carnival will be held on Saturday in the capital.