Three men have inflicted serious head injuries on another man in an "unprovoked attack" after calling at his house in Midlothian.

The incident happened in Dobbie's Road, Bonnyrigg, at about 22:45 on Saturday.

The 53-year-old was in his house when three men knocked his door.

After answering the door, he was assaulted, and had to be treated at Edinburgh Royal infirmary for serious head and facial injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Det Con Will Dickson, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an unprovoked attack that has left the victim with serious injuries and we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

"I am eager to hear from anyone who may have seen three men acting suspiciously in the Dobbie's Road area on Saturday night, or who witnessed what happened, to come forward to help with our inquiries."

The attackers were wearing gloves.