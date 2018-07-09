Firefighters tackle huge wildfire in Fife forest
- 9 July 2018
Firefighters are tackling a huge forest fire in Fife.
The blaze started at 14:00 in Devilla Forest near Kincardine.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A number of fire engines are at Devilla Forest and firefighters are working to contain and extinguish the flames. There are no casualties."
Police Scotland said: "Residents are asked to keep their windows and and doors shut because of the smoke."